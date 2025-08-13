Sheela Foam appoints Rakesh Chahar as Deputy Managing Director

Sheela Foam, owner of the Sleepwell brand and recent acquirer of Kurlon Enterprises and Furlenco, has appointed Rakesh Chahar as deputy managing director (whole-time director) with immediate effect.

The appointment was announced at the Board of Directors' meeting pursuant to the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration Committee. Chahar has more than three decades of institutional experience at Sheela Foam.

Chahar has been with Sheela Foam since 1990 and a whole-time director since 2003. He has over 30 years of experience in operations, distribution, and category growth. He has contributed to strengthening the group’s position in the polyurethane (PU) foam business and establishing Sleepwell as a leading mattress brand in India.

In his enhanced mandate, Chahar will lead the company’s growth strategy - to drive integrated operations, channel consolidation, and pan-India market reach. His leadership will also focus on expanding institutional and B2B verticals, while unlocking manufacturing and procurement synergies across the group’s production facilities.