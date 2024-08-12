Shefali Mehta joins Lodha as corporate communications head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, Mehta was serving as the vice president of MSLGROUP India.
Lodha, a real estate developer, has appointed Shefali Mehta as the corporate communications head. Mehta shared the news in a LinkedIn post.
Previously, she was serving as the vice president of MSLGROUP India. Before that, she has also worked with Jet Airways, Adfactors PR and more.
Mehta has been associated with the communications industry since 2005 and has worked across a broad spectrum of industries covering various aspects of communications such as corporate & non-media communications, strategic planning and media relations.