Shekhar Saurabh joins Tata AIG as head of marketing

Shekhar Saurabh joins Tata AIG as marketing head. Prior to joining Tata AIG, Saurabh worked at Godrej Consumer Products, where he most recently served as the category head of marketing for home care.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Saurabh is a marketing professional with over a decade of experience. His core competencies include market research, competitive analysis, strategy formulation, brand management, product innovation, and digital marketing. Before joining Godrej Consumer Products, Saurabh was with GSK Consumer Healthcare India.