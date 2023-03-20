Shemaroo appoints Arpit Mankar as Head - Non-Bollywood Category

As Head of Non-Bollywood Category, Arpit Mankar will be responsible for developing an overarching content strategy for various regions in India and abroad. Arpit comes with over 20 years of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry, having worked in leadership roles at Star India, Sony - AXN Networks and Reliance group. In his last stint at Disney-Star, he served in key positions including Head of Programming Strategy for Star Plus and General Manager - Star Bharat, responsible for delivering viewership and profitability targets for the Hindi GEC. In this new role, he will be reporting to Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo and will be a part of the executive committee.