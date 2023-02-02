Shemaroo Entertainment announces series of key appointments to strengthen its leadership team

Commenting on the new developments in the leadership team, Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo Entertainment said, "We at Shemaroo Entertainment believe in cultivating an environment of innovation, growth and diversity. Onboarding dynamic professional leaders aligned with our company’s vision will bring in new perspectives that will be critical in propelling our company forward. These appointments signify our commitment to staying at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry and capitalizing on the vast opportunities it presents. I am delighted to welcome Shiza, Nishith and Abhinav to Shemaroo and wish them all the very best in their respective roles.”