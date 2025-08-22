Shemaroo Entertainment expands Anuja Trivedi's role to Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

Shemaroo Entertainment, has announced an expanded role for Anuja Trivedi. Along with leading marketing, the central strategy team will now also report to her. With this enhanced mandate, Anuja takes on the designation of chief strategy and marketing officer (CSMO).

Since joining Shemaroo as chief marketing officer in 2023, Anuja has played a pivotal role in driving brand growth and enhancing the visibility of its TV, OTT and digital platforms. In her new role, she will now also spearhead strategic initiatives, working closely with cross-functional leaders to unlock synergies across Shemaroo’s various business verticals.

Anuja brings rich, cross-disciplinary experience across strategy, revenue and content development. Before joining Shemaroo entertainment, she held leadership roles at Disney Star, World Gold Council, McKinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley and PwC. At Disney Star, she spearheaded content strategy for both TV and digital, driving subscriber growth on Disney+ Hotstar and improving TV market share across key genres.

Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “Anuja’s role expansion comes at a time when we are sharpening our strategic priorities to stay ahead in an evolving media and entertainment ecosystem. Her deep understanding of consumer behavior, market dynamics, and business transformation will be instrumental as we move into our next phase of growth. We look forward to her continued leadership in aligning Shemaroo’s strategic and brand goals.”

Arghya Chakravarty, COO – Shemaroo Entertainment, added, “Over the last two years, Anuja has been instrumental in shaping Shemaroo’s brand story. Her expanded role reflects our belief in her ability to bridge strategy with execution, drive cross-functional alignment, and keep the consumer at the center of all decisions. This expanded role will help us unlock greater value across the organisation.”