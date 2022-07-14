Shemaroo Entertainment onboards Arghya Chakravarty as Chief Operating Officer

Kranti Gada in her role as the COO was instrumental in transforming the organisation from a B2B entity to a successful B2C brand. Under her able leadership, the organisation has launched various initiatives such as a robust broadcast network, an OTT platform, and several digital initiatives. She will now pass on the baton to Arghya. Kranti will now be the President, New Business Opportunities focusing on her passion and strengths to identify and build new business opportunities for the organisation.