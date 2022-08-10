Shemaroo Entertainment onboards Inderpal Singh Jaggi as India Digital and International Syndication Lead

He will be taking over the responsibilities from Nikhil Singh who will now lead the business for IP creation, monetization., and development of originals
Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading Media and Entertainment Company, has announced the appointment of Inderpal Singh Jaggi as its India Digital and International Syndication Lead. He will be taking over the responsibilities from Nikhil Singh who will now lead the business for IP creation, monetization, and development of originals. Inderpal and Nikhil, both will be reporting to Kaushal Nanavati.
Inderpal will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities in the Indian digital ecosystem and also for growing the business in the international markets while Nikhil Singh will be steering the business growth by leveraging Shemaroo’s vast repository of over 400 Ips.
Inderpal comes with 12 + years of rich experience in content acquisition, licensing, and syndication along with a strong background in new product development, client servicing, and content distribution in the media and OTT space. Before joining Shemaroo, he was heading the content acquisition and syndication business as the Vice President at Rajshri Entertainment Private Limited (New media/Digital sector).