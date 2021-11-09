Shemaroo Entertainment ropes in Shrirang Deodhar as Senior Marketing Manager

Prior to this, he was with Discovery Inc..
Discovery's Shrirang Deodhar has recently joined Shemaroo Entertainment as senior marketing manager. At Discovery, he was a part of Content Marketing and was responsible for driving the brand marketing initiatives and communication across on air, ATL media and digital for all tentpoles for DKids and DTamil. Prior to that, he worked with 92.7 Big FM as trade marketing manager for almost two years.
With an experience of around 11 years in marketing and advertising, Shrirang has also worked with Mullen Lowe Lintas and Ogilvy India in the past.
