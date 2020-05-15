Shemaroo hires media veteran Sandeep Gupta to head its broadcast business

Commenting on strengthening of the leadership team, Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO Shemaroo Entertainment said, "Shemaroo’s DNA has been to constantly evolve with the changing times and pre-empt market shifts and adopt unconventional approaches for an accelerated growth. Our endeavor has always been to build a future ready organisation with distinct capabilities and a distinctive culture with an emphasis on developing internal talent. This new structure will power us as we enter our next growth phase.” While congratulating Sandeep Gupta on the appointment, he said, “Sandeep is one of those rare leaders in our industry who possess a sharp business acumen coupled with great insights on the pulse of the audiences. I am confident that he will be able to take our television offerings to greater heights as he leverages his experience of successfully building large scale television businesses.”