Shemaroo on-boards Mohan Gopinath as Business Head-Bollywood

Shemaroo is synonymous with Bollywood and has one of the largest repositories of content (Premiere and Classic). Over the years, the brand has owned rights to several iconic movies which include Amar Akbar Anthony, Hunter, Jab We Met, Beta, amongst others. Recently Shemaroo FilmiGaane YouTube channel crossed a mega milestone of 60 million subscribers. According to the data by influenex.com, the channel ranks 3rd amongst the most popular music YouTube channels in India. It has a monthly viewership of 500+ million and it attracts around 15+ million views per day.