Sheran Mehra joins Tata Digital as chief brand officer

In her career spanning more than 20 years, Sheran successfully lead marketing strategy and thought leadership for some of the leading brands in India. Before DBS, Sheran led customer experience at Club Mahindra Holidays and earlier led Marketing at Barclays and HSBC. During her stint in advertising at Ogilvy and SSC B Lintas, she managed brands across varied consumer categories including Unilever, Kimberley Clark and Pfizer. Leveraging her deep expertise in consumer insights, customer life cycle management, innovative communication and crisis management, Sheran has effectively impacted mindshare and market share of the brands she has been associated with.