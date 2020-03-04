Sheran Mehra joins Tata Digital as chief brand officer

Before joining Tata Digital, Sheran was Executive Director at DBS, Asia's largest Bank, leading strategic marketing function.
Sheran Mehra has joined Tata Digital as their Chief Brand Officer, leading brand, design, content and UX/UI. Sheran will be reporting to CEO - Pratik Pal.
At DBS, Sheran spearheaded the marketing launch of India’s first digital bank ‘Digibank’ and has been credited for leading several disruptive and award winning campaigns including Chilli Paneer, Portraits of Purpose (PoP) and Action against Cyber Thefts (ACT).
In her career spanning more than 20 years, Sheran successfully lead marketing strategy and thought leadership for some of the leading brands in India. Before DBS, Sheran led customer experience at Club Mahindra Holidays and earlier led Marketing at Barclays and HSBC. During her stint in advertising at Ogilvy and SSC B Lintas, she managed brands across varied consumer categories including Unilever, Kimberley Clark and Pfizer. Leveraging her deep expertise in consumer insights, customer life cycle management, innovative communication and crisis management, Sheran has effectively impacted mindshare and market share of the brands she has been associated with.