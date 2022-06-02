Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta’s COO

“Longtime product executive” Javier Olivan will take over as the new chief operating officer.
Sheryl Sandberg, 14 years after she joined Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta (then Facebook), is stepping down as its chief operating officer.
“It's unusual for a business partnership like ours to last so long,” wrote the Meta CEO in a lengthy Facebook post.
“I don't plan to replace Sheryl's role in our existing structure. I'm not sure that would be possible since she's a superstar who defined the COO role in her own unique way,” wrote Zuckberg and went on to announce “longtime product executive” Javier Olivan as Meta’s new COO.
Sandberg joined the social media company from Google where she was vice president of global online sales and operations. She’d also served as chief of staff for the US Treasury Department for just over seven years.