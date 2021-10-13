Shibashish Roy to head e-commerce and marketing at Croma

After certain internal restructuring, the electronics retail chain no longer has a separate CMO.
Shibashish Roy is the new chief business officer – eCommerce and marketing at Croma. As part of his role, he now heads marketing after Ritesh Ghosal quit as the chief of marketing and business development in August.
After certain internal restructuring, the brand no longer has a separate CMO. Roy will look after marketing for both online and offline, the e-commerce business, the whole website, product design experience, and customer service. “That is the complete customer experience end to end,” Roy said.
After the restructuring they have separate business units for ecommerce and for stores. But ecommerce and marketing have been brought together. The restructuring also speaks about the changing consumer behaviours. “The consumer has gone digital. So e-commerce and marketing have to be together,” he adds.
Roy has been a part of the Tata Group for the last 17 years. He joined it with Tata Motors in 2004, followed by a stint at Tata Capital for around seven years and subsequently with Tata Sons for the last seven years. He joined Croma in August.
It is his first stint at a consumer electronics chain. He is personally passionate about this space. “I'm an avid consumer. There are two categories people are passionate about in their life- auto and consumer electronics. These are the two things people flaunt. We have a great opportunity to build a great brand,” he said.
Speaking about his challenges in the new role, he said that apart from a hyper competitive landscape, the biggest challenge for the brand today is to remain relevant. “I have too many rivals. I have too many brands trying to reach the consumers directly. It's a phenomenally competitive market, which values price and now is slowly going up the ladder to value other things. And the final thing is changing consumer behaviour. And how do you win over the consumer’s new behavior?”
Ghosal quit the organisation in August, after working with them for over six years.