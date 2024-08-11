Shikha Arora joins Eli Lilly and Company as associate director - corporate communications, India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shikha Arora has joined Eli Lilly and Company as associate director - corporate communications, India. She announced her move on LinkedIn.
She was previously a part of Baxter International's global communications team. Arora is a communications professional with 18 years of experience across B2B and consumer businesses.
She has also worked with organisations such as Shire, and Weber Shandwick.