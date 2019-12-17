Shikha Kapur moves on from Fox Star Studios

Considered as one of the most innovative thinkers in the business, and one of Fox Star Studios’ most revered executives, Shikha is attributed to have been the force behind FSS’s most memorable campaigns like Neerja, MS Dhoni the Untold Story, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Mission Mangal, Sanju and Chhichhore. She is currently leading the India marketing and theatrical strategy for Chhapaak and Panga, while serving her notice period.