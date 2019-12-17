Shikha Kapur moves on from Fox Star Studios

CMO and Business Head, Shikha Kapur, has decided to step down from the studio after 6 transformational years in the role. She was recently elevated to the role of Business Head - India theatrical for the Bollywood Business. January will be Shikha’s last month with the organisation.
Considered as one of the most innovative thinkers in the business, and one of Fox Star Studios’ most revered executives, Shikha is attributed to have been the force behind FSS’s most memorable campaigns like Neerja, MS Dhoni the Untold Story, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Mission Mangal, Sanju and Chhichhore. She is currently leading the India marketing and theatrical strategy for Chhapaak and Panga, while serving her notice period.
Shikha is known to have played a pivotal role in reinventing the film marketing model at FSS, by pioneering the digital transformation of the business. She has reimagined the film marketing journey from launch to conversion, paving the way for informed business decisions backed by sound data and analytics.
Many of her campaigns at FSS have been recognized for digital excellence. Under her leadership as CMO and Business Head, Fox Star has 4 films in the top 10 films of 2019, Total Dhamaal, Mission Mangal, Chhichhore and Housefull 4, and two films amongst the top 10 Hindi film openings of all time - Sanju and PRDP
With over two decades of creating iconic campaigns, from Rang De Basanti, Dev D, Delhi Belly, Barfii, Khosla ka Ghosla, No one Killed Jessica, Rowdy Rathore and many more, Shikha has been at the forefront of developing disruptive marketing executions in traditional and emerging media spaces across genres. She leaves the studio to pursue her future ambitions.