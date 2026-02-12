Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Makker exits from NDTV revenue roles

According to sources, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Makker are set to step down from their revenue leadership roles at NDTV.

Shetty is currently serving as national revenue head – NDTV Profit. She joined the network in October 2025. Prior to this, she was national head – Revenue at Times Network, where she oversaw display sales for ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh, along with media partnerships and special projects. Earlier in her career, she held revenue leadership roles at Network18, BTVI, CNBC-TV18 and Forbes India, among others.

Makker serves as national revenue head – NDTV India. He rejoined NDTV in September 2025 after a stint as executive vice president at News Nation. He had earlier spent nearly a decade at NDTV India, following roles at Star India, JSL Media and Times Innovative Media, where he worked across sales and revenue functions.

Sachin Malhotra has announced that he has taken on the role of national revenue head – NDTV Hindi Cluster at NDTV Network, according to his LinkedIn post.