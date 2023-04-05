Shiprocket appoints Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing

Somil brings over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies like Innovaccer, MakeMyTrip, Cushman & Wakefield, and Airtel.
Shiprocket, has announced the appointment of Somil Agrawal as senior vice-president and head of marketing at Shiprocket.
Somil brings over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies across multiple geographies like the USA, UAE, UK, Australia, and India.
Having served in leadership roles across brands like Innovaccer, MakeMyTrip, Cushman & Wakefield, and Airtel, Somil has successfully driven profitable business growth, created new categories, and been awarded for driving record growth in highly competitive markets.
As Shiprocket advances in its journey of building an “OS of E-commerce” for merchants across the length and breadth of India, Somil’s extensive product and marketing experience will play a crucial role in driving growth for the brand. Aligned with Shiprocket’s vision of enabling e-commerce, Somil will play a significant role in leveraging consumer behaviour insights, drive marketing function within the organisation.
Saahil Goel, co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket said, " At Shiprocket, we are building an ecosystem of technology-backed solutions to enable E-commerce for the sellers of BHARAT. We are thrilled to have Somil onboard, who, with his elaborate industry experience, will play an instrumental role in powering business growth for sellers from every nook and corner of the country. In this pursuit of building an OS of E-commerce in India, Somil’s belief in leveraging consumer-driven insights will bolster Shiprocket’s vision of being synonymous with consumer trust. ”
Somil Agrawal, senior vice-president and head of marketing, Shiprocket on his appointment said, "Shiprocket is committed to provide value to Indian e-commerce sellers by leveraging user-first novel solutions to simply provide the ease of doing business. I am excited to join Saahil and the leadership team on this journey of building Shiprocket as a global brand and driving performance for the organisation."