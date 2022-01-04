Shiprocket hires Tanmay Kumar as Chief Financial Officer from Spencer’s Retail & Nature’s basket

Tanmay Kumar, CFO of Shiprocket, said, “Shiprocket is working towards democratizing digital commerce by making it open and simple. Having built a complete post-checkout suite of products and tools for retailers, the company now has a tremendous advantage driven by the huge data leverage accrued to it. I am excited to be a part of this team. We will facilitate organic and inorganic growth by improving/introducing processes that drive efficiency and build on our strengths. I am looking forward to leading the team at Shiprocket. We will channelize resources towards organization & systems capability building to organically grow. The focus will be on opportunities that enhance our moat and build a full stack of post-buy enablement for all direct commerce in order to grow significant shareholder value.