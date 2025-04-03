Shiv Aroor joins NDTV as Managing Editor

Shiv Aroor has joined NDTV as managing editor. Before this, Aroor spent nearly 18 years at India Today, last serving as senior executive editor.

Advertisment

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Aroor has over 20 years of experience as a journalist and anchor, specialising in defence and security affairs. He began his career in 2002 as a senior reporter at The Indian Express. In 2007, he joined India Today as a special correspondent and senior editor. He was promoted to executive editor in 2021 and became senior executive editor in June 2022.