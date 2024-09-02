Shiva Chinnasamy joins Zee as chief technology and product officer

Speaking on the appointment, Amit Goenka, said, “As the company moves forward in line with its strategic objectives to drive robust growth, certain action-oriented steps are being implemented to enhance the capabilities of the businesses. Technology plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall customer journey across all our platforms, and our technology and innovation centre is steadily working towards gaining a deeper understanding of our vast audience base in order to deliver successful business outcomes. Shiva’s invaluable industry expertise and experience in scaling businesses with a deep understanding of technology will be instrumental in building the necessary capabilities for the company in its next phase of growth.”