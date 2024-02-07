Shiva Krishnamurthy to take over as the executive director of Food and Refreshments at HUL

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
HUL also announced other key position changes in its managerial committee.
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced some key changes and appointments to its management committee. Shiva Krishnamurthy is going to join the HUL management committee as the executive director of Food and Refreshments. Srinandan Sundaram, the current executive director, will now be taking over as the executive director of Homecare, HUL. On the other hand, Deepak Subramanian, the current executive director of Homecare, HUL, will be moving on to a new role overseas. These changes will come into effect on April 1, 2024.
According to the release, Shiva Krishnamurthy joined HUL in 2000 and in a career spanning more than two decades, has built expertise in marketing. He led Lifebuoy and Lux in skin cleansing in India, Radiant (Rin) innovation for Homecare in South East Asia and has been leading South Asia’s Tea business since 2015. Under his leadership, the team galvanised HUL localised the product mix and building an innovation pipeline. The communication campaigns under his leadership have been recognised with industry awards in India and globally.
Srinandan, in his current role as executive director, Foods and Refreshment, led the business with Tea having sustained its position in the category and competitive growth in the Health Foods Drink business, which has been fully integrated into HUL during his tenure. Srinandan has also established the foundation for growth in the food business, with existing and new categories, and has accelerated HUL’s agenda on 'Regenerative Agriculture and Nutritional value'.
Deepak has led the business to deliver strong results on topline and bottom-line in both fabric care and home & hygiene categories delivering robust growth. He has also led the sustainability agenda for HUL, helping build an integrated ESG strategy for the company.
Kartik Chandrasekhar, previously announced to join the HUL as executive director, personal care from April 1, decided to move on from Unilever. The appointment for executive director, personal care, HUL will be announced in due course. Madhusudhan Rao, currently executive director, BPC, HUL will continue to oversee the business in the interim.
Rohit Jawa, CEO and MD, HUL said, “I am glad to welcome him to the HUL Leadership team and truly believe that his rich experience in Foods and Beverages will be of immense help to the business. Srinandan has been a part of the HUL leadership for over seven years and has a strong track record in general management, customer development, and marketing. I am sure he will take the Homecare business to new heights.”
Thanking Deepak for his contribution, Rohit added, “Deepak returned to HUL in 2022 and since then has delivered consistent results in Homecare. Under his leadership, Surf excel crossed the USD 1 billion milestone. I wish him the very best for his next endeavour.”