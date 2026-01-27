Shivalika Chadha Malik joins Hero MotoCorp as head of communications

Hero MotoCorp has appointed Shivalika Chadha Malik as head of external and internal communications. Malik who joins the company after working with Pepsico for 6 years, will be oversee corporate, brand, crisis and internal communications across India and global markets at Hero MotoCorp. Malik posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile.

Previously, at Pepsico, she was working as associate director – brand communications for PepsiCo AMESA (Africa, Middle East and South Asia), most recently. Before that, she held the role of associate director, corporate communications at PepsiCo India, where she led corporate reputation, employer branding and stakeholder communications.She began her stint at PepsiCo as senior manager – communications, working across internal communications, leadership visibility and brand reputation.

Earlier in her career, Malik spent over 12 years at Avian Media, where she rose to the position of group business director, managing key client mandates and leading business growth. She has also worked with The PRactice as an account supervisor.