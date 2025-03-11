Shivangi Shekhar joins Chord as Chief Strategy & Creative Officer

Chord, a 1702 Network agency has roped in Shivangi Shekhar Shrivastava to lead Chord as its chief strategy & creative officer. With a background in driving creative excellence and brand strategy, Shivangi brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at 1702 and Oliver Agency (Unilever Studio).

In her new role, Shivangi will spearhead Chord’s vision of integrating creativity with media intelligence, ensuring seamless and impactful consumer experiences across touchpoints.

Shivangi has played a pivotal role in shaping the narratives of some of the world’s leading brands, including Dove, Tresemmé, Indulekha, Sunsilk, Lakmé, POND’S, and Oziva, among others. Her expertise spans diverse industries, having worked with Fortune, Havmor, Cornetto, Jubilant FoodWorks, Medulance, Marico, Cars24, Lipton, Taj Mahal Tea, Pukka Tea, and Novology. She has also contributed to global brands like Mortlach, Ascott, Kiri Sakura and NTUC Learning Singapore.

Speaking about her new role, Shivangi said: "There’s a growing gap in the industry where strategy is often reduced to localized observations, rather than being the foundation of meaningful brand narratives. At Chord, we aim to bridge this gap by building strategic frameworks that don’t just inspire great creativity but drive real business growth. By integrating creative excellence with media intelligence, we’re shaping ideas that are not only culturally relevant but commercially impactful."

“We are beyond excited to partner and invest in Shivangi’s vision of building an ever adapting, AI first and agile advertising agency for the needs and wants of today. We've known Shivangi for over half a decade now and her level-headedness, hunger to keep ahead of the curve, L&D approach for her team, empathy for clients, and best in class strategic mind lands 10/10 each time”, said Aanchal Arora, Chairperson & MD at 1702 Digital.