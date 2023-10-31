Shivani Behl from Plum joins Foxtale as CMO

Previously, Behl worked with Pureplay Skin Sciences as Chief Marketing Officer.
Foxtale, a D2C skincare brand has recently appointed Shivani Behl from Pureplay Skin Sciences, creators of Plum, BodyLovin',Phy as its chief marketing officer. Previously at Pureplay, she worked as CMO for around 2 years. Behl posted about this development in a LinkedIn post.
A marketing professional with 18 years of experience across retail, fmcd, travel, automobile and beauty sectors, Behl has also worked with Shoppers Stop, Lakme Lever, Reliance Brands, VIP Industries, Reebok India and Tata Motors in the past.