Shivani Shankar to head unscripted content at Endemol Shine India

Endemol Shine India has announced the appointment of Shivani Shankar as Vice President and Head, Content (Unscripted). With over two decades of experience leading India’s most celebrated non-fiction and reality shows, Shivani brings her creative vision and expertise to the company.

She has helmed some of India’s most iconic properties including India’s Best Dancer, Dance Deewane, Super Dancer, India’s Got Talent, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, Hip Hop India for Amazon miniTV, and India’s Best Dramebaaz. Over the years, she has collaborated with leading broadcast networks such as Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom18, Zee TV, and NDTV Imagine.

Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, said, “Shivani brings with her an exceptional track record in the unscripted space, having led some of the most successful and loved reality formats in the country. Her deep understanding of audience sensibilities, coupled with her creative sharpness, makes her the perfect fit for this role."

"At Endemol Shine India, we continue to push boundaries in content creation, and I’m confident Shivani will play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of our unscripted slate.”

Commenting on her new role, Shivani Shankar said, “Endemol Shine India has been a powerhouse in shaping the landscape of reality and non-fiction content. I’m thrilled to join the team and look forward to building on its legacy by creating formats and stories that continue to inspire, entertain, and connect with audiences across platforms.”