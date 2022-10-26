Shivani Sharma joins ON PURPOSE. as Chief Operating Officer

On her new role, Shivani Sharma stated, “I have been a silent observer and admirer of ON PURPOSE in the way they conduct themselves while continuing to grow. The team is charting a unique path in the industry - to use the power of communication to focus on social and behavior change in India. The consultancy has all the right ingredients to attain a leadership position in the Indian communication industry and beyond and I am thrilled to join ON PURPOSE team as they progress on the journey. “