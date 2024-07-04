Shivaprasad Nair joins Assembly as MD of Global Delivery

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Stagwell (STGW) media agency expands global footprint and strengthens operations in India, Egypt, and the Philippines.
Global omnichannel media agency Assembly announced the appointment of Shivaprasad Nair as Managing Director of Global Delivery, a new offering that enables the agency to optimally leverage global talent and provide around-the-clock services to clients worldwide. Assembly Global Delivery embodies the agency's proposition to "Find the Change That Fuels Growth" and underscores a commitment to driving innovation, efficiency, and scale for clients.
The decision to launch Assembly Global Delivery comes as the agency aims to further leverage the rich talent pool and technological prowess that India, Egypt, and the Philippines offer while driving both client and operational efficiencies. As Managing Director, Shiva will provide strategic vision, operations, and data services in collaboration with the executive leadership team. He will be tasked with cultivating a high-performance culture of innovation and excellence – prioritizing growth and ensuring alignment with Assembly's global strategic objectives.
Nair joins Assembly from Publicis Groupe, where he served as Vice President for Global Delivery in India, providing support to international markets with performance-based strategies and programmatic adtech solutions. Prior to his tenure at Publicis, Nair built extensive experience in global operations at Accenture, Oracle, and Infosys.
Nair brings a wealth of experience to the agency, having led similar initiatives in former positions where he demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a profound understanding of international business dynamics. In this new role, Nair will be responsible for developing the global delivery strategy, managing relationships with partners, ensuring compliance with international standards, and leading the seamless integration of cross-cultural teams to achieve strategic objectives and operational excellence.
Matt Adams, Assembly Europe CEO, said, "We are invigorated by the fresh perspectives and seasoned expertise Shiva brings to the table. His proven track record aligns perfectly with our goals and better positions Assembly as an efficient solution to the ever-evolving needs of both our clients and our business. We're proud to have him on board and excited to see how he will transform our Global Delivery offering and help us achieve new levels of success."
Nair added, "I am thrilled to be part of Assembly at this transformative time. I look at the agency's global centers as more than just assets; instead, they are hubs of creativity and expertise poised to move us forward. I'm looking forward to further enhancing the agency's delivery systems, ensuring that we consistently go beyond what our clients envision, turning complex global challenges into opportunities for change and strategic success."
Nair, headquartered in Bangalore, will report to Assembly Europe CEO Matt Adams, effective 1 July 2024.