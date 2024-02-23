Shivaram Lakshminarayan joins Ruder Finn India as COO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was previously associated with BCW India Group as chief client officer - consumer and enterprise technology.
Shivaram Lakshminarayan joins Ruder Finn India as chief operating officer. He was previously associated with BCW India Group as chief client officer - consumer and enterprise technology.
He took to announce his movement on LinkedIn.
Lakshminarayan has an experience of over 20 years, being part of the communications domain of the Indian telecom and technology industry. He has worked with organisations such as Genesis Burson-Marsteller, Corporate Voice Weber Shandwick, and Planman Consulting, India.