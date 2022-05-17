Shobhit Attray appointed as Executive Director at EORTV

EORTV was launched by industry veteran- cinematographer and director Deepak Pandey.
Television actor Shobhit Attray has joined as an executive director of EORTV which was launched by industry veteran- cinematographer and director Deepak Pandey. Shobhit became a household name through many top-rated serials including Prithvi Raj Chauhan, Meera, Mahavir Hanuman, Na Aana Is Desh Laado, Aaj ki Housewife sab Jaanti Hai, Jai Jai Jai Bajrangbali, Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo, Muskaan and more.
In response to this new role as an executive director, Shobhit Attray said, "We're thrilled to have some of the best content on our app and our audience is loving it so much, which is a testament to the way audiences have adopted EORTV as their preferred platform for entertainment. EORTV is the first LGBTQ focused platform, which has a clear vision to bring change in the mindset of people and create a revolution".
Shobhit says gender equality & acceptance is our focus & EORTV will try its best to tell the society through its story. "This will inspire the society to live a happy, free life without judgement towards all types of people in our community", he further added.
On being asked about acting projects, he replied with thrill and a big smile, "I love acting, it's my playground, something that brought me to Mumbai and gave me the life of dreams. I'm always game for all the acting projects, acting is in my blood".