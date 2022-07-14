Shobhit Gaur returns to Madison Digital

Shobhit has more than 14 years of experience in various facets of the digital world including ROI, Business Development, Data Science, Integrated, Online, Mobile and Performance Marketing, Social Media, Brand Planning, Digital Strategy and Analytics. He joins the agency after a brief stint with PHD. In addition to PHD, he has also worked at MEC, Interactive Avenues, Starcom - Mediavest Group and Omnicom. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the Delhi University, a Master's degree in Business Administration from Sydenham Institute of Management, Mumbai and an IT diploma from National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT).