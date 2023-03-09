ShopClues appoints Ajay Kumar Singh as Chief Technology Officer

Ajay, who joined ShopClues in 2015, will also set up a digital apparatus for the marketplace that will help vendors list themselves on the Qoo10 website. Ajay is a seasoned professional of the corporate world having put in 17 years of experience in Product-Technology. His core areas of specialization are e-commerce, social networking, video syndication and live streaming. Prior to ShopClues, Ajay was associated with Tekriti.He is an alumna of UP Technological University. He has also previously served as an Engineering Manager at Rightster (Currently BraveBison)