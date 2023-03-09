ShopClues appoints Ajay Kumar Singh as Chief Technology Officer

Ajay will be responsible for driving all technological operations for the e-commerce platform.
ShopClues.com, One of India’s oldest & largest E-commerce platform, has appointed Ajay Kumar Singh as the new Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Ajay will be responsible for the effective evaluation and implementation of technology across the e-commerce platform to ensure its effectiveness and profitability.
Ajay, who joined ShopClues in 2015, will also set up a digital apparatus for the marketplace that will help vendors list themselves on the Qoo10 website. Ajay is a seasoned professional of the corporate world having put in 17 years of experience in Product-Technology. His core areas of specialization are e-commerce, social networking, video syndication and live streaming. Prior to ShopClues, Ajay was associated with Tekriti.He is an alumna of UP Technological University. He has also previously served as an Engineering Manager at Rightster (Currently BraveBison)
“As a tech company, our focus is to provide robust, scalable and modular solutions that are not only top quality and adaptable, but also cost effective. With ShopClues now providing solutions to global clients as well, our team is working on understanding their specific requirements and coming up with innovative ideas that we put into play perfectly and on time,” said Ajay Kumar Singh. Apart from technology, Ajay is passionate about gardening and is an ardent sports-fan.