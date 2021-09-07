Shoppers Stop selects Accenture to Help Advance Its Digital Commerce Transformation Journey

Since the second half of 2020, Shoppers Stop has embarked on a transformation of its omnichannel growth strategy. With Accenture’s help, the company is strengthening its digital platform, powered by real-time data and analytics across the value chain – from customer experience and supply chain operations through to sales and last mile delivery. Providing a single view of customer and market insights for faster and informed decision-making, the platform optimises customer targeting and contextual marketing with the goal of improving customer satisfaction and revenue. Further, the advanced user interface and user experience are enabling Shoppers Stop customers with a seamless experience across the “browse, search, order and return” stages of the shopping lifecycle, helping bridge the gap between physical and digital touchpoints.