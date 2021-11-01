Shouneel Charles moves on from Times Network

A digital and media professional, Shouneel has over 2 decades of experience in setting up digital ecosystems, digital news publishing models, profitable internet and mobile based businesses. In the past, Shouneel has also worked with NDTV Convergence and was leading the digital business at NDTV Convergence as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. He has also worked with multi-national companies like Yahoo, Turner Broadcasting, HBO, Warner Brothers, STAR TV and National Geographic where he launched multiple channels and media properties in the past.