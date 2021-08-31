Shourya Chaudhuri joins Digitas India as Senior Creative Director

Sharing his views on joining the agency and the mandate ahead for him, Shourya said: “My primary reasons for joining an agency are people, pursuit, and the energy. At Digitas India, I loved the people I interacted with, be it Mark McDonald, Unny Radhakrishnan or Sonia Khurana. From these interactions, the pursuit of the agency was clear – to help brands forge intense and genuine connections with people through digital platforms, primarily. That would also be my core responsibility – to craft genuine, memorable brand interactions. As for the energy I’ve seen here, it is positively contagious!”