Shouvik Roy moves on from Ogilvy

Shouvik Roy: "The past two years at Ogilvy was straight out of a thriller. I came in to lead the office just before the pandemic and it was a joy to see how everyone came together to support and grow during such uncertain times. Here, I had the opportunity to work with the finest minds in the industry. As I step away from the advertising industry - I can clearly see that this was the best job in the industry I could have had. And am happy that I made this journey - it was a truly remarkable one. I go away from here as an Ogilvy fan, pretty much as I came in."