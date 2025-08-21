Shridhar Venkataramana joins YouTube as strategic partner manager, content partnerships

Shridhar Venkataramana has taken on a new role at YouTube as Strategic Partner Manager, Content Partnerships. He announced the move in a LinkedIn post, highlighting his excitement at shifting “from being on YouTube to being in YouTube.”

Prior to this, Venkataramana concluded an over nine-year journey in the sports broadcasting and streaming sector, spanning roles at Star Sports, Viacom18 Sports, and most recently, JioStar. Reflecting on the chapter, he described it as an “incredibly fulfilling journey” that had now come to a close.

Over the years, he has also worked with leading organizations including Star TV Network and PepsiCo, among others.