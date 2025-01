Shrirang Tembhekar joins Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods as head of marketing. Prior to this role, Tembhekar served as general manager at Siddhayu.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Tembhekar has over nineteen years of experience in media and marketing. As general manager at Siddhayu and head of media and marketing at Vicco Laboratories, he managed marketing strategies across various channels.