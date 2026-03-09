Shruti Tyagi joins Affinity Global as Director – Marketing

Shruti Tyagi has joined Affinity Global as director – marketing. In her new role, she will lead marketing for India as well as the company’s global markets.

Tyagi joins the global AdTech company after a stint at Viacom18 Media, where she served as marketing head - VOOT AVOD. During her tenure, she worked on brand and marketing initiatives for the platform, along with strategy and audience engagement efforts.

Prior to Viacom18, Tyagi was associated with Discovery Communications India as brand and marketing Lead, where she spent over four years handling marketing and business strategy responsibilities.

Earlier in her career, she worked as senior marketing manager at Times Television Network, managing marketing initiatives across television properties.

Tyagi also spent close to four years at Zee Entertainment Enterprises as brand manager – Hindi Movie Cluster, where she was involved in brand-building and marketing for the network’s movie portfolio.

With over a decade of experience across media and entertainment, Tyagi has worked across brand strategy, marketing leadership and audience engagement across television and digital platform.