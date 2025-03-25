Shubha George departs WPP after 35 years

​Shubha George, chief client officer, India at WPP, has resigned from her position. George is a seasoned communications and marketing professional with over 30 years of experience.

George announced her departure in a LinkedIn post

George wrote, "At the end of this month, I will be signing out of WPP - after exactly 35 years, and across 7 agencies."

She added, "I cannot be thankful enough to WPP, for the various roles and responsibilities it gave me along the way - thoughtfully and bravely. And as I bid official goodbye to full-time working, I look back at my professional journey thus far, most fulfilled, grateful and content."

George has previously held roles at Ogilvy & Mather, Mindshare, GroupM, MEC, and Red Fuse Communications.