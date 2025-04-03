Shubho Sengupta moves on from Karmayogi Bharat to ONDC's Nirmit Bharat

Shubho Sengupta, a digital marketer, has recently moved on from Karmayogi Bharat, the Government of India's digital learning initiative, to Nirmit Bharat, the wholly owned subsidiary of the government-backed ONDC, the open, inclusive, and interoperable e-commerce network that connects shoppers, platforms, and retailers.

Advertisment

Nirmit Bharat has recently launched the 'DigiHaat' buyer application, which aims to provide a seamless shopping experience, supporting ONDC's mission to democratise digital commerce.

Commenting on this, Sengupta said, "I am excited about being part of DigiHaat, it's great to be with the right team at the right moment in India's digital journey. I’m proud to be part of this democratic movement towards a Viksit Bharat."