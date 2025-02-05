Shubhodip Pal named CEO of ITW Universe’s Integrated Marketing Services division

ITW Universe announced the appointment of Shubhodip Pal, as the new chief executive officer of ITW’s Integrated Marketing Services (ITW IMS) division. With 27 years of experience in brand leadership, marketing, and business growth, Pal will lead ITW’s new initiative to develop marketing strategies across sports, media, and entertainment.

Advertisment

Pal has previously held key leadership roles at global organisations, including Samsung, ABN Amro Bank, Hewlett Packard, Micromax, Balaji Motion Pictures and Revolt Motors. After spending 11 years with Samsung with marketing campaigns and sports initiatives - Samsung Cup India’s tour of Pakistan after 13 years, Asian/Olympic games, Chelsea FC; his 7 year stint at Hewlett Packard (HP) where as head of consumer marketing, Pal moved HP from being B2B brand to a lifestyle consumer centric brand with his dual brand strategy for HP & Compaq - integrating industry first Colour/Imprints for its Laptops to associations with fashion weeks for over 12 seasons with the FDCI, Introducing Cricket with Compaq Cup India's First Digital Trophy with BCCI and driving a very successful campaign “The Computer is Personal again” with its partners Intel, Microsoft and AMD.

Pal, a critical member of the leadership team along with the co-founders at Micromax as its chief marketing officer played a key role in increasing the company’s revenue from USD 350Mn to USD 1.3Bn in 3.5 years through marketing campaigns and brought Hugh Jackman on board as a brand ambassador for a homegrown brand.Micromax’s staggering market share in the mobile handset business being in the Top 3 brands in India consistently as per IDC during his tenure.

Prior to joining ITW, he was the CEO and co-founder of Googly Media Pte a Singapore based gaming platform specialising in eSports and Casual gaming. In less than a year’s time, Pal was instrumental in conceptualisation, finding product market fit to a successful launch in India, along with partnership with leading international gaming publishers.

Bhairav Shanth, co-founder of ITW Universe, expressed his excitement about the appointment, saying, “We’re thrilled to welcome Shubhodip Pal to the ITW family. At ITW, we’ve always been at the forefront of innovation, and I have complete confidence that Shubhodip, with his groundbreaking ideas, will drive our vision even further. ITW IMS is a transformative division, and I can’t think of anyone better suited to lead it. Over the course of his career, Shubhodip has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to transform brands and leverage cutting-edge marketing strategies, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

On his vision for ITW IMS, Shubhodip Pal said, “ I am very excited to be a part of ITW’s growing vision as one of the largest sports and entertainment agencies in the country. ITW has helped brands create a niche in sports and beyond, the need of the hour is a single window solution for brands to leverage which combines media, creative, maximising the Sponsorships which they invest in and actionable strategy across mediums and diverse platform's available today . With ITW working with 39 brands last year during the IPL was landmark on its own showing trust in us delivering solutions and activating rights be it Offline or online. I am looking forward to leading our dynamic team and spearheading our transformative approach across the BU’s in ITW and giving our clients bang for their buck. Customisation solutions for brands, understanding their needs and delivering is key to our success - we will always be part of the Brands CMO’s team for the brands we work with"