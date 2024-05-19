By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Shweta Jain joins The Leela Group as chief marketing and sales officer

Her previous stint was with Diageo India as chief business development officer: luxury, reserve, and craft, India and South Asia.

Shweta Jain has joined The Leela Group as its chief marketing and sales officer. She was previously associated with Diageo India as chief business development officer: luxury, reserve, and craft, India and South Asia.

She was also one of the members of the board of directors at Nao Spirits & Beverages.

Jain has an experience of over 25 years in the industry. Throughout her career, she contributed to agencies and corporates such as William Grant & Sons, ShopClues, Pernod Ricard India, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, Gillette India, and Rediffusion DY&R.

The Leela GroupShweta Jain