Shweta Jain joins The Leela Group as chief marketing and sales officer

Her previous stint was with Diageo India as chief business development officer: luxury, reserve, and craft, India and South Asia.
She was also one of the members of the board of directors at Nao Spirits & Beverages.
Jain has an experience of over 25 years in the industry. Throughout her career, she contributed to agencies and corporates such as William Grant & Sons, ShopClues, Pernod Ricard India, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, Gillette India, and Rediffusion DY&R.