Shweta Jain to leave Diageo India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She worked as chief business development officer- Luxury, Reserve & Craft - India & South Asia.
Shweta Jain has decided to move on from Diageo India, a beverage alcohol company. She was serving as the chief business development officer of Luxury, Reserve & Craft - India & South Asia.
Sharing the announcement on LinkedIn, Jain wrote, "It has been an absolute privilege to lead the India & South Asia luxury premium ++ business and iconic brand portfolio cross functionally to unprecedented heights."
She joined the company in 2018 as vice president and got promoted to her current role in 2021. With a career spanning over two decades, she has worked with Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, Rediffusion DY&R and Gillette India, to name a few.
Jain has marketing and brand strategy development, portfolio premiumisation, cross cultural team management and new product development experience across consumer product genres.
Reflecting on her upcoming career move, she added, "What is next ? A new chapter you say… I say its time for a new book! Very excited for the leap on the horizon... but for now, its all about a wee savour the pause!"