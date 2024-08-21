Shweta Mehrotra elevated to Vice President at Tute Consult

“I am thankful to all my mentors and peers who have played a pivotal role in shaping me into a fine professional. 22 plus years later I can proudly say that I know what effective communication is, with a commitment to learning one new thing every day. Joining Tute Consult was one of the best professional decisions and under Komal’s leadership, we have been able to push the envelope, challenge ourselves and do the unthinkable. It's been a fulfilling journey, only onward and upward”, said Mehrotra.