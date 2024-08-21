Shweta Mehrotra elevated to Vice President at Tute Consult

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Tute Consult, an independent communications and PR agency from India, has announced the elevation of Shweta Mehrotra to the position of Vice President.
Mehrotra joined Tute Consult in 2020 and has led Strategy and Operations nationally for four years. She has secured brand partnerships and developed integrated communications strategies for various industries, including technology, luxury, lifestyle, hospitality, beauty, wellness, F&B, corporate, fintech, and retail. She has also managed a team of over 20 members across the Mumbai and Delhi offices.
Mehrotra is a communications professional with over 22 years of experience in fashion, beauty, FMCG, aviation, technology, real estate, e-commerce, hospitality, F&B, media, entertainment, and telecom.
Before joining Tute Consult, she held key positions at agencies like Good Relations India, Lintas Live, Avian Media, and MSLGroup, contributing to award-winning campaigns. She has also consulted for companies such as Ogilvy and Davidson PR.
Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult shares, “With Shweta’s extensive experience in brand strategy, coupled with her proven track record of building and managing high-performing teams, it was only time that a larger role was carved and crafted for her expertise. We have shared a wonderful journey at Tute over the past years and collectively we create magic!.”
“I am thankful to all my mentors and peers who have played a pivotal role in shaping me into a fine professional. 22 plus years later I can proudly say that I know what effective communication is, with a commitment to learning one new thing every day. Joining Tute Consult was one of the best professional decisions and under Komal’s leadership, we have been able to push the envelope, challenge ourselves and do the unthinkable. It's been a fulfilling journey, only onward and upward”, said Mehrotra.