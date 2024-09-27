Shweta Rajpal Kohli exits Peak XV Partners

Shweta Rajpal Kohli has resigned from Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), where she served as chief public policy and communications officer. She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Shweta was a key member of the leadership team at Peak XV Partners, leading the firm’s public policy, government relations, and communications functions.

Kohli has over 25 years of experience across venture capital / private equity, technology and media organisations. She started her career in 1998 as a principal correspondent for The Indian Express.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Salesforce, Uber, NDTV, Bennett Coleman and Co., Business Standard, and Hindustan Times.