Shwetal Basu has been appointed senior vice president and head of brand and marketing at Polycab India. Basu took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Prior to this role, Basu served as the chief marketing and communications officer at Shoppers Stop.

Shwetal has over 20 years of marketing experience across diverse industries. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like PepsiCo, TATA Communications, Zicom, HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Retail, Metro Brands, and more.