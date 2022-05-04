Siddhant Narayan joins Nike India as Marketing Head

Previously, he was with OnePlus as Chief Marketing Officer.
Siddhant Narayan from OnePlus has joined Nike India as its head of marketing. This Is Narayan's second stint with the company, he has earlier worked as brand manager between year 2008 and 2015. He shared the news on his LinkedIn page. He was with OnePlus for close to 2 years as head Of marketing (CMO) - India Region.
A postgraduate in marketing from MIT School Of Business, Siddhant has also worked with Daniel Wellington, Jio and Omnitech Infosolutions in the past.