Siddhant Narayan steps down as marketing head, OnePlus India

His next move is yet to be known.
Siddhant Narayan has stepped down from his post of marketing head, India, OnePlus. The marketing leadership at the company currently comprises of Ishita Grover - head of marketing communication and government relations, OnePlus India, and Saurabh Kapoor - head of brand and category marketing, OnePlus India.
Narayan joined OnePlus in December last year from the Swedish watch brand Daniel Wellington. Before that, he had worked with Jio and Nike, handling various marketing functions. At OnePlus, he is tasked with building brand salience with Indian consumers.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Narayan worked at OnePlus until March 2021. His description of the job mentions that he was responsible for leading high impact initiatives for establishing OnePlus as a brand leader in the industry by defining the long term brand strategy in India and putting in place a partnership model.
I steered OnePlus Partner Marketing strategy to drive highly successful partnerships with key global and regional partners to co-create high impact brand and business relationships.
Narayan was also responsible for the launch planning and growth strategy for the OnePlus membership program (Red Cable Club) which saw increased user retention.
His profile mentioned that one of his key achievements as a team leader was in executing 10 product launches in 2020 by leading a large GTM team remotely that worked across different time zones during COVID Pandemic times. During this period, OnePlus could be positioned as the number 1 premium smartphone brand in 2020 by strategically managing the launch of New OnePlus 8 series, achieved record sales figures on Amazon and Flipkart in tier 2 markets with a new consumer set.