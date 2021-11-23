Siddhant Narayan steps down as marketing head, OnePlus India

His profile mentioned that one of his key achievements as a team leader was in executing 10 product launches in 2020 by leading a large GTM team remotely that worked across different time zones during COVID Pandemic times. During this period, OnePlus could be positioned as the number 1 premium smartphone brand in 2020 by strategically managing the launch of New OnePlus 8 series, achieved record sales figures on Amazon and Flipkart in tier 2 markets with a new consumer set.