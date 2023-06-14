Siddharth Banerjee joins UNIVO as CEO

Prior to joining UNIVO, Siddharth was the Managing Director & SVP – Pearson India & Asia.
UNIVO, a leading online program management company, has appointed Siddharth Banerjee as its chief executive officer and a member of the board. At UNIVO, Siddharth will be responsible for leading the business to its next level of transformative growth and ensuring that UNIVO is the partner of choice for its customers.
Siddharth Banerjee brings a wealth of strategic expertise from consumer and technology industries to drive UNIVO's growth and innovation in the dynamic online higher education landscape. Throughout 23+ years of his stellar career journey, Siddharth Banerjee held key leadership positions in renowned global organizations including Unilever, Vodafone, and Facebook (now Meta), and created a significant impact on their growth and digital transformation journeys. Prior to joining UNIVO, Siddharth served as the Managing Director & SVP – Pearson India & Asia, where he led his team to deliver outstanding business growth and become one of the high-growth focus markets for Pearson globally. As a prominent voice in the Indian internet ecosystem, Siddharth serves on the boards of select industry associations.
Commenting on his appointment, Siddharth Banerjee, said, "The ecosystem of online learning is continuously evolving through transformation & UNIVO is at the forefront of this revolution. I am excited to join the team since UNIVO's commitment to providing an accessible and high-quality learning experience aligns perfectly with my own passion for lifelong learning and enabling education through technology. I look forward to helping shape the future of online learning and making a meaningful impact on learners worldwide."
The Management of UNIVO welcomed Siddharth stating, "We are pleased to announce the appointment of Siddharth Banerjee as the CEO of UNIVO. His outstanding achievements as a global business leader bring immense value to our organization. Siddharth's extensive knowledge of building businesses in emerging markets and his track record of enabling digital transformation will undoubtedly propel UNIVO to new levels of success. Under his leadership, we are confident that UNIVO will continue to empower learners through transformed learning experiences & become the most preferred online program management company partner for universities worldwide.”