Siddharth Banerjee joins UNIVO as CEO

Siddharth Banerjee brings a wealth of strategic expertise from consumer and technology industries to drive UNIVO's growth and innovation in the dynamic online higher education landscape. Throughout 23+ years of his stellar career journey, Siddharth Banerjee held key leadership positions in renowned global organizations including Unilever, Vodafone, and Facebook (now Meta), and created a significant impact on their growth and digital transformation journeys. Prior to joining UNIVO, Siddharth served as the Managing Director & SVP – Pearson India & Asia, where he led his team to deliver outstanding business growth and become one of the high-growth focus markets for Pearson globally. As a prominent voice in the Indian internet ecosystem, Siddharth serves on the boards of select industry associations.